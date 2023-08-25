Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 1,387.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,681. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

