Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Albemarle by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,385,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Albemarle by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $189.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.73 and its 200-day moving average is $217.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC cut their price target on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

