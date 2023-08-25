Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Trading 2.1% Higher

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.95). 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.93).

Albion Technology & General VCT Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.46 million and a PE ratio of -1,862.50.

About Albion Technology & General VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

