Aldebaran Capital LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Aldebaran Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Cato accounts for 5.7% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aldebaran Capital LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Cato worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CATO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cato by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cato by 43.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cato by 18.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cato by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Cato by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CATO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cato from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

CATO stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,907. The Cato Co. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

