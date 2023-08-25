Aldebaran Capital LLC Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Aldebaran Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,266 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up 0.6% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aldebaran Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,193,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,557 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

GOLD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,345,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,186,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.75, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

