Algorand (ALGO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $22.54 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0969 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $758.10 million and approximately $22.54 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00038423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00027731 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,827,171,400 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

