Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,629,000 after purchasing an additional 447,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,652,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.67. 5,703,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,519,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

