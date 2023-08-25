Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Up 366.7% in August

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance
ERH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.84. 16,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,004. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.12.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0689 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
