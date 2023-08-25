Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Up 366.7% in August

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

ERH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.84. 16,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,004. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.12.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0689 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

