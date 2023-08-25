Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.98 and traded as low as C$0.88. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 159,287 shares.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

