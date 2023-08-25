Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after buying an additional 218,861 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after buying an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,988,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,646. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

