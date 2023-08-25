Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,089 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $45,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,716. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

