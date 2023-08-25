Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.16% from the stock’s current price.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMBA

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $113,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,817.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 27.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 68,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.