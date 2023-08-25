Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Up 4.6%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.68. 74,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,020,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter worth $112,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

