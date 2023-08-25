American Century Companies Inc. Has $183.05 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,383,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,846 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $183,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Hess Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HES traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.43. The stock had a trading volume of 106,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,206. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average of $138.59.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

