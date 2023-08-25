Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the July 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Amerityre Price Performance
Shares of Amerityre stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.72. Amerityre has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.08.
Amerityre Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amerityre
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Amerityre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerityre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.