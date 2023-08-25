Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,755. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

