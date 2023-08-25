Amit Yoran Sells 6,572 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,572 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $295,937.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,724.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Amit Yoran sold 5,862 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $254,528.04.

On Friday, August 18th, Amit Yoran sold 4,799 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $213,267.56.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20.

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 815,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,547. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Tenable by 30.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 825,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 192,592 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

