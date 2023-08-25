Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading Down 4%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 582,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,061,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.49 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 101.26% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $121,017.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,772.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Further Reading

