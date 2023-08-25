Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Amsc Asa Trading Up 0.7 %

ASCJF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692. Amsc Asa has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of Amsc Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Amsc Asa

AMSC ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a ship owning and lease finance company in the United States. The company purchases and bareboat charters out vessels to operators and end users. It operates a fleet of nine product tankers, one shuttle tanker, and one subsea construction vessel. The company was formerly known as American Shipping Company ASA and changed its name to AMSC ASA in October 2022.

