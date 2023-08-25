Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices updated its Q4 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.90-$2.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $173.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.26. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.21.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after purchasing an additional 238,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after acquiring an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,215,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,440,000 after purchasing an additional 703,708 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

