Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.1 %

ADI traded down $3.79 on Thursday, reaching $173.69. 6,808,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.07 and its 200-day moving average is $186.35. The company has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,253.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

