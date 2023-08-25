Analysts Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Price Target at $62.49

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $46.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Comerica by 639.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

