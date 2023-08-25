Analysts Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Price Target at GBX 1,167.86

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,167.86 ($14.90).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.14) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.76) to GBX 1,500 ($19.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

FEVR opened at GBX 1,270 ($16.20) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 805.50 ($10.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,489 ($19.00). The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,053.14, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,296.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,268.87.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

