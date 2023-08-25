Analysts Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Target Price at $390.00

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $390.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total value of $3,007,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,043.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.11, for a total value of $196,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total transaction of $3,007,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $95,043.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $6,336,828. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $336.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 2.44. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $475.09.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.85 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. Analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Stories

