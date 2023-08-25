Analysts Set NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) PT at $16.67

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $25,622.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,234.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $8.82 on Friday. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $683.90 million, a PE ratio of 882.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NerdWallet will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

