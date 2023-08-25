Analyzing Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) & AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF)

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) and AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and AUTO1 Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.18 billion 0.13 $66.39 million $0.06 184.67 AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lazydays has higher revenue and earnings than AUTO1 Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 1 2 0 2.67 AUTO1 Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lazydays and AUTO1 Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lazydays currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.40%. AUTO1 Group has a consensus target price of $18.35, suggesting a potential upside of 85.35%. Given AUTO1 Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AUTO1 Group is more favorable than Lazydays.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and AUTO1 Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays 0.81% 6.79% 2.04% AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.2% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lazydays beats AUTO1 Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company. AUTO1 Group SE was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

