Analyzing Rumble (RUM) & Its Rivals

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) is one of 112 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Rumble to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Rumble and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rumble
|-82.86%
|-20.57%
|-18.22%
|Rumble Competitors
|-148.39%
|-22.86%
|-8.96%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Rumble and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rumble
|$39.38 million
|-$11.40 million
|-23.73
|Rumble Competitors
|$8.26 billion
|$1.43 billion
|14.38
Insider and Institutional Ownership
5.6% of Rumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rumble and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rumble
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Rumble Competitors
|879
|4128
|9576
|269
|2.62
Rumble presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.54%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 19.14%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rumble is more favorable than its peers.
Volatility & Risk
Rumble has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble’s peers have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Rumble peers beat Rumble on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.
