Analyzing United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and United Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.79 billion 2.82 $560.74 million $7.97 8.26 United Bancshares $48.90 million 1.21 $11.31 million $3.42 5.50

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares. United Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

79.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of United Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancshares pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 26.38% 10.49% 1.29% United Bancshares 20.80% 0.03% N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pinnacle Financial Partners and United Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80 United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus price target of $77.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.62%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than United Bancshares.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats United Bancshares on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; secured and unsecured loans, such as installment and term, residential first mortgage, and home equity loans, as well as lines of credit and home equity lines of credit; and credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, investment management, estate administration, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, escrow services, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It also operates full service banking centers and loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

