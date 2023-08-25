Ankr Market Capitalization Achieves $194.87 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $194.87 million and $7.36 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00018355 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,054.39 or 1.00074256 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0203112 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $7,248,547.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.