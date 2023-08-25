Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $1.79 on Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00006847 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $33.34 million and $15.77 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.81578529 USD and is up 5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $89.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

