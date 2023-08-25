Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Apollo Silver Price Performance
Shares of Apollo Silver stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,877. Apollo Silver has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.
Apollo Silver Company Profile
