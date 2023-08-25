Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Apollo Silver Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Silver stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,877. Apollo Silver has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

Apollo Silver Company Profile

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

