AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $212.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $184.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.40.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AppFolio

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $182.36 on Monday. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $93.02 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.62.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $43,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.