AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AppTech Payments Stock Performance
Shares of APCXW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,477. AppTech Payments has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.
About AppTech Payments
