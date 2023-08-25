AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Performance

Shares of APCXW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,477. AppTech Payments has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

