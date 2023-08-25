Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) Insider Derek Maurice Joseph Buys 100,000 Shares

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG – Get Free Report) insider Derek Maurice Joseph purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,516.71).

Aquila Services Group Price Performance

Shares of AQSG stock remained flat at GBX 24.50 ($0.31) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.79 million, a PE ratio of 2,450.00 and a beta of 0.39. Aquila Services Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 29.60 ($0.38). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.86.

Get Aquila Services Group alerts:

Aquila Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Aquila Services Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Aquila Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About Aquila Services Group

Aquila Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist housing, sport, charity, and educational and treasury management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Consultancy and Treasury Management Services. The company advises on various aspects of the development and management of affordable housing; treasury policy, debt, capital market finance, banking, and card merchant services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aquila Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquila Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.