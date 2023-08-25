ARAW (ARAW) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.52

ARAW (ARAW) traded 1,569.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. ARAW has a market capitalization of $557,749.64 and approximately $1.52 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.00001677 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

