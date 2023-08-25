Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

