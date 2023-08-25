Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.26.
Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
