Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKRFree Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.