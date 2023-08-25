Ark Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $42.82 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000934 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $42.82 million and $2.42 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002651 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002236 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002754 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,144,716 coins and its circulating supply is 175,145,498 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.