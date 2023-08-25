Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading 2.1% Higher

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.86. 159,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,054,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARLO. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,946,280,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

