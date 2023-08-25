ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Holdings Decreased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,027 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.07% of ATI worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its stake in ATI by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 177,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in ATI by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 211,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ATI by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,756 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in ATI by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 347,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 188,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ATI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Barclays upped their price target on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $560,223.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $299,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $560,223.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,696 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATI Price Performance

NYSE ATI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.94. 400,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,251. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.25. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $47.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.