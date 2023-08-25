Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Gene Liu Sells 276 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) insider Gene Liu sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $50,880.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Gene Liu sold 149 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $29,798.51.

On Friday, August 4th, Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $286,487.65.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Gene Liu sold 337 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $65,715.00.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $267.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.56.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

