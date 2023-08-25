Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $21,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after acquiring an additional 477,234 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atlassian by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after buying an additional 280,803 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,073,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,034,000 after buying an additional 649,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,141,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.44. 408,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,884. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.73. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $267.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $1,327,460.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,841.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $1,327,460.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,841.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,082,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,416,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,608 shares of company stock worth $60,333,535. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.56.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

