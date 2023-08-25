Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) & Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Head to Head Review

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Autoliv and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 1 8 6 0 2.33 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Autoliv currently has a consensus target price of $103.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.71%. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.24%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Autoliv.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $8.84 billion 0.90 $423.00 million $4.48 20.80 Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.62 billion 1.13 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Autoliv and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 3.98% 19.67% 6.51% Atmus Filtration Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Autoliv beats Atmus Filtration Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies. The company also provides mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services, and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. It primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

