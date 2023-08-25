Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Trading 12.8% Higher

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.22. 24,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 18,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

About Aton Resources

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.

