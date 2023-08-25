AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Reduced by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,618 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,051,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,132,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

