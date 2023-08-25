AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Cut by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 22.4% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co. owned about 0.06% of AT&T worth $88,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

T stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,072,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,245,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

