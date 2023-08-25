Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.16. 84,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 592,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $541.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 268,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 64,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 222,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

