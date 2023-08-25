Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF) Stake Lessened by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,156. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $46.76.

The Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF investing in investment-grade, short-term fixed income securities across sectors from issuers around the globe. AVSF was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

