AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPTW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AvePoint Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AVPTW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 1,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,617. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AvePoint stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPTW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

