Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.14% of Avery Dennison worth $19,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AVY traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.41. The company had a trading volume of 263,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,820. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $157.28 and a 1 year high of $196.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

