Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,121,632 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 519,337 shares.The stock last traded at $221.32 and had previously closed at $229.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.66.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.79 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 500.85% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 36.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

